KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 Malaysian builder SP Setia rejected a takeover bid by major shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), the state-run fund looking to acquire more property firms to boost its land bank.

SP Setia said the 3.90 ringgit-a-share offer undervalued the company.

The offer for the builder's remaining shares from PNB, which has a 33.17 percent stake in SP Setia, was at an 11.4 percent premium to the company's last traded price of 3.50 ringgit.

Malaysian regulations require a shareholder to make a mandatory general offer if its shareholding tops 33 percent.

PNB's offer values SP Setia, Malaysia's second-biggest property firm after UEM Land Holdings in terms of market capitalisation, at about 6.9 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion).

SP Setia said it had urged PNB to raise its offer and also said it was inviting bids from other interested parties.

Analysts said SP Setia was PNB's latest property company target after it earlier took over Pelangi Bhd and Island & Peninsular.

"PNB sits on a lot of land bank. But as far as I know they are not generating a lot of income. And that's part of the reason why I understand they want to buy SP Setia in the first place," an analyst with a local brokerage firm said.

"SP Setia is probably the best managed property company in the country. The company has a very good track record and excellent expertise so they need to be able to tap that."

PNB manages a fund valued at $47.7 billion, according to a local media report.

Maybank Investment Bank, the deal's adviser, said PNB would maintain SP Setia's listing status.

"They are offering at over 20 times of FY'12 earnings," another analyst said. "In this sort of market conditions when we expect the economy to deteriorate, it's a good exit for long investors."

SP Setia's shares have fallen 11.8 percent since the start of the year, compared with the broader market's 9.7 percent drop.

($1 = 3.145 Malaysian Ringgit)