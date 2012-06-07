(Adds Chelsea reaction)
KUALA LUMPUR/LONDON, June 7 Malaysia's SP Setia
Bhd and Sime Darby Bhd's property arm won
the right to redevelop the Battersea Power Station site in
central London in a 400 million pound ($618 million) deal,
beating a rival bid from Chelsea Football Club.
About 15 bidders including Champions' League winners
Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich,
submitted plans last month to buy the protected 15-hectare site
on the south bank of the River Thames, the subject of repeated
failed redevelopment attempts in the three decades since it
shut.
The Malaysian companies have inked an exclusivity agreement
with Alan Bloom and Alan Hudson of Ernst & Young LLP,
the joint administrators and receivers of the property, SP Setia
and Sime Darby said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Chelsea said it was disappointed not to have been chosen as
preferred bidder but indicated it was not giving up all hope of
acquiring the site.
"We will all be able to speak with more confidence about the
site's future once the exclusivity period is over and the
preferred bidder has been able to assimilate their risks
properly and confirm the bid," Chelsea said in a statement.
The club has played at Stamford Bridge in west London since
1905 but the stadium's capacity of 42,000 is limited when
compared with other top European clubs. Chelsea wants to expand
the stadium or find a new home.
The deal marks SP Setia's first foray into Europe and adds
to its residential schemes in Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia.
The Malaysian companies said the redevelopment of the site
will regenerate a corner of southwest London.
SP Setia and Sime Darby will build a new underground train
station as part of the proposed extension of the northern line
of the London network, according to the filing.
The crumbling riverside edifice - Europe's largest brick
structure - and its quartet of art-deco white chimneys have been
part of the London skyline for 80 years.
The site came on to the market after the collapse in
December of a 5.5 billion pound plan by Irish developer Treasury
Holdings for homes, shops and offices.
($1 = 0.6469 British pounds)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur and Keith Weir in
London; Editing by David Holmes)