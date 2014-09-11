Sept 11 Spur Corporation Ltd :

* Restaurant sales: up 13.5 pct

* FY revenue: up 9.1 pct

* Dividend per share: 9.0 pct up to 121 cents

* Comparable profit: up 9.9 pct

* Plans to open eight restaurants internationally

* Focusfor year ahead will also be ensuring efficient and optimal resource utilisation to contain costs in an uncertain consumer environment

* Headline earnings remained flat at r135.2 million