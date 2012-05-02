BRIEF-Cedar fair says on track to achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA target
* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth
May 2 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets.
The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants reported a net profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $23.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 18 percent to $1.17 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.