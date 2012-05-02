* Q1 shr ex items $0.23 meets forecasts

* Q1 rev up 18 pct to $1.17 bln

* Sees FY rev about $5.3 bln, above estimates

* Shares down 2 pct (Adds CEO comment, outlook, updates shares)

May 2 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its 2011 acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets.

The company, which has stopped giving profit-per-share forecasts while it completes the sale of an auto service business, said it expected full-year revenue of about $5.3 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates.

"We're in a transitional year," Chief Executive Chris Kearney said.

SPX shares were down $1.66 at $74.75 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

SPX's flow control business is now the core of the company, representing most of sales and the bulk of its acquisition spending, Kearney said in an interview. Flow markets, which are benefiting from demand from food producers in developing economies, remain "fragmented" and likely to see further dealmaking.

"Consolidation in the flow market is attractive to a lot of companies," he said. "We think there's a lot of opportunity there."

The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants reported a net profit of $13.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $23.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit of 23 cents a share met average analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 18 percent to $1.17 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX -- whose peers include Pentair, the flow control business of Tyco International , as well as Flowserve and Xylem -- said 2012 would be a transitional year as it integrates ClydeUnion, which greatly expanded its flow technology business.

Without the acquisition, the unit's core sales rose 10 percent. SPX cited strong demand for components and systems used to make food and drinks, as well as sales to energy and industrial markets.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)