Feb 16 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by demand for equipment used in producing liquids.

The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants, earned a net $62.5 million, or $1.24 per share, down from $65.3 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition and other charges, SPX earned $1.78 per share, 3 cents ahead of estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 13 percent to $1.49 billion, led by the flow technology business, its biggest.

Last month, SPX said it would sell its automotive service business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion to focus on its flow technology segment, which it expanded last year with the purchase of pump company ClydeUnion.

After the deal closes, flow equipment -- pumps, filters and other gear used in producing liquids ranging from dairy products to petroleum -- will account for more than half the company's roughly $5.5 billion in annual revenue, with the rest coming from equipment used in power plants and industrial controls. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)