UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BRUSSELS, June 25 EU competition regulators are to approve the sale of U.S. conglomerate SPX Corp's automotive service business to world No. 1 car parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The European Commission has been examining the deal since May 21 and has set a June 26 deadline for its decision.
"The Commission is set to give unconditional approval for the deal," said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property