* Q3 EPS ex-items $1.21 vs. $1.08 Wall Street view

* Revenue up 7.7 pct, shy of forecasts

* Raises low end of FY EPS outlook; sees $4.35-$4.55

* Shares up 7 percent (Updates with executive comments)

By Scott Malone

Nov 2 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp's SPW.N quarterly profit rose 54 percent, topping analysts' forecasts, helped by strong emerging market demand and sales of its food and beverage production equipment.

The company, which also makes electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants, also raised the low end of its 2011 profit forecast and its shares rose 7 percent.

Over the past few years, SPX has focused on flow control equipment, used in everything from oil to dairy operations. Its most recent deal in that sector was its August agreement to buy ClydeUnion Pumps.

"We now see this opportunity to create another very relevant global platform in the oil and gas, power and energy platform with Clyde Union," said Chief Executive Chris Kearney, in a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday.

SPX raised the low end of its 2011 profit forecast by a dime and now expects earnings of $4.35 to $4.55 per share. SPX has a lot riding on the fourth quarter, when it expects to generate about 42 percent of its profit for the year.

The company did not offer much detail on its expectations for 2012. A wave of big U.S. industrials, including General Electric Co (GE.N), United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) and Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) have forecast double-digit percentage profit growth despite a weakening global economy.

Company officials said orders for their products are holding up.

"While the macroeconomic data is showing a slowing growth rate, we're actually not seeing that in the way our demand is developing," Chief Financial Officer Patrick O'Leary told investors.

THIRD-QUARTER BEAT

SPX's third-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders came to $60.7 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $39.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Factoring out one-time items, earnings of $1.21 per share topped analysts' average forecast of $1.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.39 billion, below Wall Street's expectations of $1.43 billion. Sales to emerging markets were up 29 percent.

SPX's transformer business has been slow to recover from the U.S. recession that officially ended in December 2009. In August, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kearney warned investors that he did not expect that operation to show meaningful improvement until late 2012 or early 2013.

The company competes with German engineering group GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE), U.S. conglomerate GE and Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ABBN.VX.

SPX shares were up $3.45 to $55.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

As of Tuesday's close, SPX shares have fallen about 24 percent this year, a far sharper drop than the 5 percent slide of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)