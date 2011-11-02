* Q3 EPS ex-items $1.21 vs. $1.08 Wall Street view
* Revenue up 7.7 pct, shy of forecasts
* Raises low end of FY EPS outlook; sees $4.35-$4.55
* Shares up 7 percent
(Updates with executive comments)
By Scott Malone
Nov 2 Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp's
SPW.N quarterly profit rose 54 percent, topping analysts'
forecasts, helped by strong emerging market demand and sales of
its food and beverage production equipment.
The company, which also makes electrical transformers and
cooling towers for power plants, also raised the low end of its
2011 profit forecast and its shares rose 7 percent.
Over the past few years, SPX has focused on flow control
equipment, used in everything from oil to dairy operations. Its
most recent deal in that sector was its August agreement to buy
ClydeUnion Pumps.
"We now see this opportunity to create another very
relevant global platform in the oil and gas, power and energy
platform with Clyde Union," said Chief Executive Chris Kearney,
in a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday.
SPX raised the low end of its 2011 profit forecast by a
dime and now expects earnings of $4.35 to $4.55 per share. SPX
has a lot riding on the fourth quarter, when it expects to
generate about 42 percent of its profit for the year.
The company did not offer much detail on its expectations
for 2012. A wave of big U.S. industrials, including General
Electric Co (GE.N), United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) and
Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) have forecast double-digit
percentage profit growth despite a weakening global economy.
Company officials said orders for their products are
holding up.
"While the macroeconomic data is showing a slowing growth
rate, we're actually not seeing that in the way our demand is
developing," Chief Financial Officer Patrick O'Leary told
investors.
THIRD-QUARTER BEAT
SPX's third-quarter profit attributable to common
shareholders came to $60.7 million, or $1.20 per share,
compared with $39.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Factoring out one-time items, earnings of $1.21 per share
topped analysts' average forecast of $1.08, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.39 billion, below Wall
Street's expectations of $1.43 billion. Sales to emerging
markets were up 29 percent.
SPX's transformer business has been slow to recover from
the U.S. recession that officially ended in December 2009. In
August, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kearney warned investors
that he did not expect that operation to show meaningful
improvement until late 2012 or early 2013.
The company competes with German engineering group GEA
Group AG (G1AG.DE), U.S. conglomerate GE and Swiss engineering
company ABB Ltd ABBN.VX.
SPX shares were up $3.45 to $55.15 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
As of Tuesday's close, SPX shares have fallen about 24
percent this year, a far sharper drop than the 5 percent slide
of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index
.GSPIC.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Derek Caney)