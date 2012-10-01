BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Oct 1 Dutch sportscar maker Spyker NV , which is suing General Motors Co for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, said on Monday it will oppose the U.S. automaker's motion to dismiss the case.
GM on Friday dismissed claims that it deliberately bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.
"Spyker and Saab Automobile shall oppose the said Motion to Dismiss on November 9th, 2012, assuming the Court grants an extension to which GM has agreed," Spyker said in a statement.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately