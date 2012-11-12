BRIEF-Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
AMSTERDAM Nov 12 Dutch sports car maker Spyker NV, which is suing General Motors Co for $3 billion on behalf of its Swedish subsidiary Saab, said on Monday it has opposed the U.S. automaker's motion to dismiss the case.
In September, GM dismissed claims that it deliberately bankrupted the Swedish company by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor.
Spyker filed its arguments to the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan last Friday, it said in a statement.
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: