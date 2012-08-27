AMSTERDAM Aug 27 Dutch car maker Spyker and Chinese peer Zhejiang Youngman Passenger Car Group will start two joint ventures to produce cars based on a platform developed by Saab Automobile, Spyker and Youngman said on Monday.

Youngman will take a 29.9 percent equity stake in Spyker Cars, and invest 25 million euros in one of the two joint ventures, the two companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)