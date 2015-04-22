SANTIAGO, April 22 The chairman and controlling shareholder of Chilean fertilizer firm SQM, Julio Ponce, did not include himself among a list of nominees put forward for a new board, which shareholders will vote for in a meeting on Friday.

Shareholder Potash Corp is putting forward three new nominees, the statement said.

SQM, the world's biggest producer of key battery ingredient lithium, has been dealing with a financial scandal that has already led to the resignation of its chief executive and left a question over the company's future direction.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)