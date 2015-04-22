US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks at session lows as healthcare vote nears
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
SANTIAGO, April 22 The chairman and controlling shareholder of Chilean fertilizer firm SQM, Julio Ponce, did not include himself among a list of nominees put forward for a new board, which shareholders will vote for in a meeting on Friday.
Shareholder Potash Corp is putting forward three new nominees, the statement said.
SQM, the world's biggest producer of key battery ingredient lithium, has been dealing with a financial scandal that has already led to the resignation of its chief executive and left a question over the company's future direction.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
* Kathy Waller's annual base salary for new position as EVP, CFO and President Enabling Services, Grade 22 will be $850,000 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oe6Wu0 Further company coverage: