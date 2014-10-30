SANTIAGO Oct 30 The scandal engulfing Chile's
financial industry over illicit trading of shares of companies
linked to fertilizer group SQM widened on Thursday,
as the regulator announced fresh fines for traders and asset
managers.
The SVS financial regulator said in a statement that it was
issuing fines totaling about $7 million for a series of
infractions relating to trading of SQM's A shares in
2011.
Those fined were BanChile Corredores de Bolsa, a trading
subsidiary of Banco de Chile, and its ex-investment
manager, and CHL Asset Management Chile (formerly called Linzor)
and its legal representative.
"There is clear evidence that those sanctioned took part in
exchange operations in which they used mechanisms ... that were
intended to trick," the SVS said.
It added that it also had evidence of rule breaking in 2009
and 2010 by Citigroup Global Markets and its executive
Fabio Gheilerman but that it was prevented from issuing a fine
as more than four years had passed since the event.
Usually noted for having one of Latin America's least
corrupt economies, Chile has been roiled in recent months by the
so-called cascadas case involving companies linked to SQM
, which owns vast nitrate and lithium resources in the
Atacama desert. Cascadas, or waterfalls in English, refers to
the complex web of holding companies involved in the scandal.
SQM Chairman Julio Ponce, the late dictator Augusto
Pinochet's son-in-law, was fined nearly $70 million in September
for his part in the market manipulation scandal, with other
company executives and Chile's biggest brokerage also drawn in.
Business leaders have said the case has shaken investor
confidence and pension funds have threatened legal action.
