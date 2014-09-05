SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Julio Ponce, ex-dictator
Augusto Pinochet's former son-in-law who is at the center of a
market trading scandal in Chile involving companies linked to
his SQM fertilizer group, should resign, said an executive from
one of the companies.
Rodrigo Zegers, an executive at Norte Grande who
represents minority pension fund shareholders, said in a letter
to Ponce that he should resign as chairman of SQM immediately.
Usually considered one of Latin America's least corrupt
economies, Chile has been roiled in recent months by the affair
involving the so-called "cascada" companies linked to SQM, which
owns vast nitrate and lithium resources in the Atacama desert.
On Tuesday Ponce, the chairman of SQM
, was fined nearly $70 million by the market
regulator, the biggest individual fine out of a total $164
million levied in the market manipulation scandal.
Ponce should resign immediately due to "the severity of the
sanctions imposed by the regulator, the seriousness of the
alleged infractions and the economic and image damage caused to
the cascadas, including Norte Grande," said Zegers in his
letter.
Ponce and others are accused by the regulator of buying
shares below market prices and selling them above market prices
through the complex web of cascadas
.
Business leaders and the government have also criticized the
case for threatening investor confidence in Chile, although they
have stopped short of demanding Ponce's resignation.
Billionaire Ponce, who controls SQM via stakes in the
cascadas, acquired the company in the 1980s when he was the
son-in-law of then-dictator Pinochet.
A lawyer for Ponce has said he will appeal the ruling.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Antonio de la Jara; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)