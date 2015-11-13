SANTIAGO Nov 13 One of Chile-based fertilizer
producer SQM's indirect controllers, Oro Blanco, said late on
Thursday that it had hired an investment bank to explore options
to sell part or all of its shares in the scandal-racked company.
Holding company Oro Blanco is the majority
shareholder in Pampa Calichera, which in turn owns
around 20 percent of SQM, the world's biggest producer of key
battery ingredient lithium, as well as an important supplier of
iodine and other chemicals.
Authorities are investigating whether SQM
illegally funneled money to finance
electoral campaigns.
And in September 2014, Chile's securities regulator fined
former Chairman Julio Ponce $70 million following an
investigation into market manipulation linked to SQM and its
holding companies.
In a letter sent to the securities regulator on Thursday
night, Oro Blanco said it signed with Banco Itau Argentina to
"analyze strategic alternatives in relation to its shares in
Socieded de Inversions Pampa Calichera and search for third
parties that would have interest in said shares."
Ponce resigned as chairman earlier this year but still owns
the stakes he bought in SQM when the company was privatized in
the 1980s under his late father-in-law, Chilean dictator Augusto
Pinochet.
Since Ponce holds his controlling stake in SQM through a
complex web of different investment vehicles, Citi said in a
research note, "a sale of Oro Blanco's shares in Pampa Calichera
does not cede control to the buyer but seems to be a strong move
in that direction."
