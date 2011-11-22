* Iodine, lithium, fertilizer revenues soar with prices

* Earnings just above market expectations (Updates with SQM comment, details throughout)

SANTIAGO Nov 22 Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) on Tuesday posted a 51 percent jump in third quarter profits, as strong commodity prices boosted revenues and sales volumes rose.

Profits for the quarter totaled $143.25 million, in line with market expectations. Market analysts had expected SQM's net profit to jump nearly 50 percent to $141.6 million during the quarter, a Reuters poll showed this month. [ID:nN1E7AA1DL]

Revenue for the world's top lithium producer jumped to $574.7 million in the third quarter from $459.5 million during the same period last year.

For the first 9 months of the year, profits rose 40 percent to $386.9 million, while revenues surged to $1.61 billion from $1.32 billion during the same period last year.

Fertilizers, which account for approaching two-thirds of SQM's revenue, performed strongly.

Revenue from specialty fertilizers rose 21 percent in the first nine months to $547 million, while potassium revenues rose around 19 percent to $426 million.

"Fertilizer markets have been positive for the first nine months of 2011," SQM said in an earnings statement to Chile's market regulator. "SQM has observed a significant increase in prices for this segment," it added.

SQM is also the world's top iodine producer, and revenues from iodine and derivatives rose 36 percent in the first nine months to $328 million. Lithium revenues rose 15.6 percent to $132 million for the January-September period.

SQM's earnings per share rose to 54.43 cents in the third quarter from 36.02 cents during the same period last year.

SQM shares rose 0.12 percent to close at 28,996 pesos each, far outperforming the wider blue chip IPSA .IPSA index, which fell 1.36 percent, dragged down by a sharp slump in shares in Santander Chile STG.SN (SAN.N). The earnings were released after the market close.

Santander Chile's parent, Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC>, said it would sell a 7.8 percent stake in the Chilean unit worth around $1 billion dollars to help meet capital requirements amid Europe's spreading crisis. For more, see [ID:nN1E7AL0E3] (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)