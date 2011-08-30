BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, Aug 30 Financial results for Chilean
fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM)
SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) for the April-June period, as
released on Tuesday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise
stated).
April-June 2011 April-June 2010 Net profit 132.2 105.03 Revenue 551.67 476.75 EPS (dollars) 0.5 0.4 ($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
By Tim Baysinger Feb 8 Snap Inc's Snapchat lags far behind rival social media outlets Facebook Inc, Instagram and Twitter Inc in reaching older users, but the soon-to-be public company has been growing that crucial audience, analysis by MoffettNathanson of a regulatory filing showed. As Snap prepares for its planned stock market debut in March , luring users older than 35 to the mobile app known for user-generated photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours is seen as ke
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.