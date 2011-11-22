BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
SANTIAGO Nov 22 Financial results for Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) for the July-September period, as released on Tuesday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).
July-Sept 2010 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 143.246 94.803 Revenue 574.679 459.468 EPS (cents) 54.43 36.02 (Reporting by Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Alexandra Ulmer, Felipe Iturrieta)
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.