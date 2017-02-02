NEW YORK Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Brougher, who joined the payments company in 2013 to help expand its international presence, will remain at the company until May to help with transition, according to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Chris Reese)