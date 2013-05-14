By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Square Inc, a closely
watched payment-processing company, made a significant push into
the hardware business on Tuesday, unveiling a new credit-card
reader that it claimed could be the centerpiece of the
next-generation checkout counter.
At a press event in a sunlit San Francisco cafe, Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey introduced the "Square Stand," a white,
molded-plastic iPad holder that lets businesses accept credit
cards with a mounted iPad and an integrated card reader.
Coupled with an iPad and Square's free iPad software, which
processes credit-card payments wirelessly and tracks sales, the
new Stand represents a complete offering for small businesses
that can replace existing point-of-sale systems, Dorsey said.
"We wanted to unveil not just a great piece of software that
allows them to build their business up, but also hardware to
match," Dorsey said. "Square is extending its hardware story."
Square's Stand, which is aimed at brick-and-mortar stores
such as coffee shops or clothing retailers, goes on sale online
on Tuesday. It will become available at Best Buy, beginning in
July for $299; iPads are not included.
Privately held Square, on track to process $15 billion in
payments a year, has faced the challenge of thin margins,
according to analysts, since it relies on middlemen such as
banks and credit-card networks to complete transactions every
time a merchant swipes a card through a Square reader.
RACING TO WIN OVER MERCHANTS
Square's business model has prompted some analysts to
encourage the company to focus on software that could bypass
traditional credit-card companies rather than continue to
develop physical card readers in the face of intense price
pressure from competing payment processors.
For instance, PayPal, the online payment giant owned by eBay
Inc, is going head to head against Square in
brick-and-mortar stores by offering slightly lower processing
rates and other incentives.
PayPal President David Marcus said on Tuesday that,
beginning next month, PayPal will process payments for free for
the rest of the year for any merchant that replaces its existing
cash registers with one of PayPal's new point-of-sale services.
But the new Square Stand could help the company win over
merchants who can integrate the devices into their software
network in the long term, analysts said.
The new Stand, is "about a merchant land grab. If you can
catch a merchant at startup time and get them using your
point-of-sale system, you have a long-term client," Aite Group
senior analyst Rick Oglesby said.
The local brick-and-mortar retail market is 20 times the
size of online sales, and providing the offline equivalent of
online e-commerce services represents a massive opportunity for
companies, Oglesby said.
"The strategic piece of it is to become the online
marketplace of the local commerce world," Oglesby said.
Although Square has sold matchbox-sized card readers since
its inception in 2009, the Stand represents a slight departure
for a company that has focused on refining its software
offerings in recent years.
Dorsey, compared with late Apple Inc chief Steve
Jobs by Silicon Valley commentators for his focus on product
design, recruited former Apple industrial designer Jesse
Dorogusker last year to develop Square's hardware.
Sporting a sharply tapered suit and Converse sneakers on
Tuesday, Dorsey pushed back against the notion his company
should focus on software.
"The thing people always say is, 'Is the Square Reader going
away? You're not a hardware company,'" he told Reuters. "No, we
love building hardware. The more hardware we can build, the
better. But only if it's additive. It can't be distracting at
all. And this is additive."