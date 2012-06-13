By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 13
Square Inc, the two-year
old electronic payment processing company, said Wednesday it
hired a chief financial officer to lead its expansion into
overseas markets.
Sarah Friar, previously a senior vice president of finance
and strategy at Salesforce.com Inc and a managing
director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is the latest in a
string of high-level hires for Square, founded in 2010 by CEO
Jack Dorsey, who also serves as executive chairman of
microblogging service Twitter.
Square allows users to accept credit cards through ordinary
mobile phones; when a card is swiped, Square takes a 2.75
percent transaction fee.
The San Francisco-based company, which is reportedly raising
money at a valuation of up to $4 billion, said Wednesday it is
processing "over $6 billion in payments on an annualized basis."
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)