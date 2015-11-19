(Adds company confirmation, details from statement)
By Heather Somerville and Lauren Hirsch
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Square Inc priced
shares at $9 for its initial public offering, about 25 percent
less than it had hoped, as it struggled to win over investors
skeptical about its business and valuation before trading begins
on Thursday.
The mobile payments company said it along with a selling
stockholder would offer 27 million shares, raising $243 million
in its Wall Street debut, about $80 million less than expected.
The San Francisco-based company earlier this month set a
price range of $11 to $13 per share, well below the $15.46
investors paid in Square's most recent private financing round
last year.
The steeper discount to $9 - a 42 percent drop from a year
ago - suggests widespread uncertainty about the profitability of
the payments industry and the future of Square itself, which has
seen slowing revenue growth.
The weaker price puts Square's market capitalization at $2.9
billion, a far cry from the $6 billion valuation it had earned
from private investors.
"The way that Square was valued as a private company is they
were just going to disrupt everything and change payments," said
Andrew Chanin, chief executive of PureFunds, an exchange-traded
fund that includes mobile payments companies. "And the reality
is not that."
The IPO is among the strongest indications yet that
valuations set by private market investors can be fleeting.
Fidelity Investments recently cut the estimated value of its
stake in some high-profile private tech companies, including
Snapchat, Zenefits and Dropbox.
Compounding concerns is Square CEO Jack Dorsey's dual role
running Twitter Inc, a social media company struggling
for a turnaround.
Investors have criticized Dorsey and Square for not better
communicating how he plans to split his time between the two
companies.
Only on Monday did Square touch on Dorsey's dual roles in an
updated IPO filing that states Dorsey will give his "full
business efforts and time to the company, other than with
respect to (his) work with Twitter Inc."
Founded in 2009, the company started as a way for small
businesses to accept credit card payments through mobile
devices. It has evolved into a suite of small-business services,
relying on partnerships with companies such as Apple and Visa.
The valuation cut triggered a ratchet, or protections
investors wrote into a previous funding round. Investors had
expected shares to price at more than $18, and Square must sell
several million additional shares to make up the difference.
The company will sell 25.65 million Class A common shares,
while the Start Small Foundation, a charity created by Dorsey,
will offer 1.35 million.
Square will begin trading on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "SQ".
The company joins Wall Street at a time when dozens of
well-funded banks, credit card companies and big tech firms are
expanding into mobile payments.
"They are competing with Visa and American Express and
PayPal, and more and more with Apple and Google," said James
Gellert, CEO of Rapid Ratings, which rates the financial health
of companies. "These are formidable competitors."
For the nine months ended Sept. 20, Square made $892.8
million in revenue, a 49 percent increase from the same period
in 2014, but slower revenue growth compared with prior years.
It posted $131.5 million in losses, up from $117 million the
prior year.
"What you see here is a deterioration," Gellert said. "They
are losing more money, and cash from operations continues to be
negative."
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Lauren Hirsch; Additional
reporting by Mansi Goenka; Editing by Ken Wills, Peter Cooney
and Gopakumar Warrier)