NEW YORK, July 25 Square Inc., the
mobile-payments company founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey, who is
also the interim chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., has
filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according
to media reports.
Square, which processed about $30 billion in payments from
its millions of merchant customers in 2014, has been expanding
into other areas such as business lending and payroll
processing.
Square has been working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.,
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the IPO, Bloomberg
and CNBC reported on Friday.
Last month Forbes magazine reported that Square, which
employs about 1,000 people and is based in San Francisco, would
go public this year.
Goldman Sachs also helped to take public social networking
service Twitter and Square's chief financial officer,
Sarah Friar, spent a decade at Goldman Sachs, according to her
LinkedIn profile. The chief financial officer at Twitter,
Anthony Noto, was also formerly at Goldman Sachs.
Under the U.S. Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act,
companies with less than $1 billion in revenue can file
confidentially for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange
Commission and test investor appetite while keeping financial
and operating details outside the public eye. A confidential
filing does not necessarily lead to an IPO.
Aaron Zamost, a spokesman for San Francisco-based Square,
declined to comment to the media.
Square raised $25 million in funding from Victory Park
Capital in May, taking the total the company has raised to more
than $590 million. Its private-market valuation, according to
The Wall Street Journal, is $6 billion.
MOBILE PAYMENTS, LENDING AND PAYROLL PROCESSING
In addition to processing about $30 billion in payments from
merchants last year, Square also provides business lending and
payroll processing.
Square Capital, the company's lending arm, offers loans to
merchants that are repaid through a portion of sales processed
by Square and has extended more than $100 million to more than
20,000 businesses, the company has said.
Square Cash, the company's peer-to-peer payments software,
processes more than $1 billion in transactions on an annualized
basis.
In June, Square launched a payroll processing service for
merchants in California, which the company said it will bring to
additional U.S. states soon.
Last month Square also unveiled a wireless device that
enables merchants to accept payments from Apple Pay through a
smartphone or tablet.
Last year, Square acquired Caviar, a food delivery service,
to offer delivery to businesses that use Square.
However Square's revenue is not public and it is unclear
whether the company is profitable. One of Square's products,
Square Wallet, a way to pay for goods without taking out a
credit card, failed.
DUAL ROLE FOR DORSEY
In February, Square disclosed some details of its ownership
in February in a document filed with the Department of Commerce
in Alaska.
Dorsey, the company's CEO, owns 26.2 percent of Square and
3.6 percent of Twitter. Dorsey is Square's largest shareholder
and the next biggest is Khosla Ventures, a venture capital firm,
with 17.4 percent. Others with big stakes in Square include Jim
McKelvey, the co-founder and a director, with 9.4 percent.
But Dorsey, who also founded Twitter in 2006, returned to
the role of Twitter CEO in June this year after Dick Costolo
said he planned to step down. Dorsey had relinquished the role
of Twitter CEO in 2008 but retained the role of chairman.
Twitter has said it's seeking a full-time commitment to the
company which may rule out Dorsey if he stays at Square.
Dorsey, 38, is now splitting his time between two companies
which have offices about a block away from each other on Market
Street in San Francisco.
On Tuesday this week, Dorsey will face Twitter investors
when he reports the San Francisco-based company's quarterly
earnings.
(Editing by Clive McKeef)