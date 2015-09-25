(New throughout, adds valuation information, background on
Silicon Valley IPO picture)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Payments startup Square
Inc plans to file for an "imminent" initial public offering,
according to a source familiar with the situation, potentially
putting it an a position to be a public company by the
end-of-year holiday season.
Square, which has pioneered the use of instant payments over
smartphones, is one of the most richly valued companies in
Silicon Valley, worth an estimated $6 billion based on its most
recent round of funding.
Earlier Friday, Fortune reported that Square would file for
an IPO in the next two weeks. A spokesman for Square declined
comment.
Market turmoil of the type seen in August, when the Dow
Jones Industrial Average closed down 588 points in a single day,
could derail IPO plans.
Square has become one of the most scrutinized start-ups in
Silicon Valley. Many venture capitalists have privately
questioned whether it is really worth the $6 billion valuation.
The doubters have cited heavy competition and tight margins in
the payments business.
An IPO will provide a quick answer to that question, as well
as guidance for many of the other private start-up companies
dubbed "unicorns," meaning their valuation is $1 billion or
more. CB Insights, a venture-capital tracker, says more than 130
such companies now exist.
Overall, the climate for venture-backed IPOs has weakened
this year, with just 44 venture-backed companies listing on
public markets in the first half of the year, according to the
National Venture Capital Association. That compares with 66 in
the first half of 2014.
Earlier this year, Square had filed for a "confidential"
IPO, which lets companies with under $1 billion in annual
revenue file registration documents and go through a Securities
and Exchange Commission review without public scrutiny. After
the review, if the company wishes to continue with an IPO, it
makes a public filing.
Goldman Sachs will serve as lead underwriter, with
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase also
participating, Fortune reported.
Square's IPO comes at a critical time for Chief Executive
Officer Jack Dorsey, who is also interim CEO of Twitter Inc
. Dorsey has not dismissed becoming permanent CEO of
Twitter while staying at Square, but Twitter's board has said
that its next CEO needs to be solely focused on that company.
