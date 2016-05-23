UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 23 UK-based investment consulting firm Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research Ltd appointed Paul Angell as investment research analyst.
Angell joins from Morgan Stanley, where he worked within the company's corporate treasury team.
Angell will work alongside Square Mile's team of investment analysts providing support across all fund sectors with a particular focus on fixed income, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts