SAN FRANCISCO Jan 25 Former Square Inc Chief Operating Officer Keith Rabois left the company amid accusations of sexual harassment, the mobile payment company said on Friday.

"We took these allegations very seriously and we immediately launched a full investigation to ascertain the facts," Square spokesman Ricardo Reyes said in a statement on Friday.

The company said it has not found any evidence to support any of the claims, but said "Keith exercised poor judgment that ultimately undermined his ability to remain an effective leader at Square."

Rabois said the relationship, with an unidentified male employee of Square, was consensual and began before the person joined Square. "I realize that continuing any physical relationship after he began working at Square was poor judgment on my part," he wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Rabois said that the recent events were "the toughest, saddest, most frightening, and emotionally draining of my life."

Rabois, a former executive at eBay-owned PayPal who has a law degree from Harvard Law School, joined Square in 2010.