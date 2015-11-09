(Repeats story published Friday to widen distribution)

By Heather Somerville

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 9 Square Inc's initial public offering, priced at a 30 percent discount from the payments and lending company's private valuation, is one of the loudest signals yet that technology firms are struggling to keep their multibillion-dollar market caps.

While some of these "unicorns," referring to private companies valued at $1 billion or more, will buck that trend, bankers expect a procession of others to have to cut their values over the next year.

Investors have begun to price private companies more consistently with the public market, which has taken a more conservative approach to valuation.

Already this year, one-third of U.S.-based tech companies that went public priced their shares below their private value, according to data provided by market intelligence company Ipreo and data provider Pitchbook and analyzed by Reuters.

A 30 percent drop puts Square's valuation discount among the steepest since the start of 2014, below the 40 percent of big-data company Hortonworks Inc and 32 percent for storage company Box Inc.

Square set a price range on Friday that values the company at up to $4.2 billion, about a third less than the $6 billion valuation at its last private fundraising.

The San Francisco-based company faces not only a market that has lost its appetite for stratospheric valuations, but also investor uncertainty about the company's ability to compete in the crowded payments space as well as its leadership's dedication. Square's Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is also CEO of Twitter Inc.

Square's push to go public before the end of the year also suggests that 2016 may be a more hostile environment to raise cash, according to bankers.

With its losses up and revenue growth slowing, analysts say Square needs the financing from an IPO.

The challenge of maintaining valuations goes beyond tech companies headed for Wall Street.

Within the last two months, many startups raising a Series B, or a funding round for mid-stage companies, have struggled to keep their valuations intact, said Rob Coneybeer, co-founder of Shasta Ventures.

"You are definitely seeing companies taking longer to raise money," he said. "You are definitely seeing companies coming back to raise money at a lower valuation."

And late-stage private companies are also finding it tougher to raise cash at the same valuation.

"If you're an investor in the pre-IPO market, you're going to start questioning your methodology," said Tomasz Tunguz, venture capitalist at Redpoint Ventures. "The valuation of the public market is ultimately the one that's going to win." (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Lisa Shumaker)