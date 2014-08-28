Aug 28 Mobile payment startup Square Inc,
co-founded by Twitter Inc Chairman Jack Dorsey, is in
talks to raise $200 million, at a valuation of $6 billion,
Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the
matter.
Some of the funding is expected to come from the Government
of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), which will push Square's
valuation up from about $5 billion earlier this year, the report
said. (bloom.bg/1vSCPX6)
Square and GIC were not immediately available for comment.
Founded in 2009, Square makes a credit card reader that
slots into smartphones such as those made by Apple Inc.
