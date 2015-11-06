New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 6 Mobile payments company Square Inc said it expects its initial public offering to be priced at between $11 and $13 per Class A common share.
The IPO is expected to raise up to $403.7 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Square is headed by Twitter Inc chief executive, Jack Dorsey. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.