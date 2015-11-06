Nov 6 Mobile payments company Square Inc said it expects its initial public offering to be priced at between $11 and $13 per Class A common share.

The IPO is expected to raise up to $403.7 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Square is headed by Twitter Inc chief executive, Jack Dorsey. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)