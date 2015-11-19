By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Investors considering
buying a piece of mobile payment startup Square Inc or
online dating empire Match Group Inc when their stocks
begin trading on Thursday might do well to reflect on the dismal
performance of other recent high-profile share offers.
A group of companies whose initial public offerings
attracted wide attention over the past year have since seen
their shares sputter, as Wall Street has been roiled by a surge
in market volatility and wariness over expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will hike interest rates, the first increase in
almost a decade.
Of 14 widely watched Wall Street IPOs over the past 12
months, half are now in the red, including online data storage
service Box Inc and LendingClub Corp, a
peer-to-peer lender lauded as a pioneer in the small but
expanding sharing economy.
"There are definitely some dark clouds on the horizon, and
there are questions about the real prospects of some of these
companies," said James Angel, associate professor of finance at
Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.
"If you're not a steady customer and all of a sudden you get
a call from your broker saying he can get you some of an IPO -
Run!," he added.
So far in 2015, the average IPO has lost 4.8 percent from
its offer price, according to Renaissance Capital, which manages
IPO-focused investment funds.
Ferrari NV surged in its October debut after the
Italian supercar maker priced its shares at the top of the range
under heavy investor demand. But its stock has since fallen 9
percent from its IPO price, with some investors skeptical that
the small-volume, capital-intensive carmaker can sustain the
high valuations of a luxury goods brand.
Crafts e-commerce marketplace Etsy Inc was valued
at $4 billion in its market debut in April and has since seen
its shares slump 46 percent as its quarterly losses widen and it
grapples with new competition from a similar site launched by
Amazon.com Inc.
Late on Wednesday, Square priced its IPO at $9 per share,
according to sources, far below its previously indicated range
of $11 to $13, which itself was less than many investors had
expected when it was announced two weeks ago.
Also on Wednesday, Match, which operates Match.com, OkCupid
and swipe-to-like dating app Tinder priced its shares at $12,
according to a source, the bottom of its indicated range of
between $12 and $14.
In a major disappointment to shareholders, Twitter Inc
breached its 2013 IPO price in August as Wall Street
became increasingly concerned about the microblogging site's
troubles expanding its user base.
Fitness-tracking bracelet maker Fitbit Inc's stock
is up 43 percent from its June IPO, but in a sign investor
appetites may be hitting a limit, it cut the size of a secondary
offer last week and offered the shares at an 8.5 percent
discount. (1.usa.gov/1RTsm8A)
Notable exceptions in the past year include casual-gourmet
burger restaurant Shake Shack Inc, which is down 55
percent from highs set in May but still twice its January IPO
price. Website-hosting company GoDaddy Inc is up 60
percent from its share offer in March.
To be sure, long-term investors who have done their homework
before picking small, fast-growing companies should not worry
too much about stock performance over weeks or even months after
an IPO, Angel said.
Facebook's stock infamously spent over a year below its 2012
IPO price but has now almost tripled in price.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Lance Tupper in New York; Editing by Linda Stern,
Bill Rigby and Ken Wills)