Nov 28 Property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday it would buy SquareTrade Holding Co Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash from a group of shareholders that include Bain Capital.

Allstate said it intends to fund the deal using cash and debt. (bit.ly/2gPJZNY) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)