BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical plans to sell shares in public offering
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 8 SRA Cos Inc, which provides IT services to the U.S. government, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an initial public offering of common stock.
Citigroup and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith are the underwriters to the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1D0hlu7)
The Fairfax, Virginia-based company provides IT and other services to various federal organizations, including defense intelligence agencies. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 CarGurus, a popular website where consumers go to browse cars, has tapped investment banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.