BELGRADE, July 30 Serbia's state-owned electric
power utility awarded Germany's Voith Hydro a
contract worth 63.7 million euros ($84.42 million) to overhaul
an ageing hydro power plant on the Drina river and boost its
capacity by a third.
EPS serves more than 3.5 million consumers and has installed
power generation capacity of 8,359 MW. It generates 70 percent
of its power from ageing coal-fired plants and the remainder
from hydro power plants.
It urgently needs to upgrade its energy infrastructure,
which was damaged and mismanaged during the Balkan wars of the
1990s, to meet growing demand and cut future reliance on imports
The overhaul of the Zvornik power plant will extend its
lifespan by 30 years, boost its capacity to 130 MW and enable it
to produce 550 GWh of electricity a year, said Elektroprivreda
Srbije's (EPS) general manager Aleksandar Obradovic.
The deal will be financed through a 70 million euro-loan
provided by Germany's state-owned KfW bank.
The Zvornik hydro-power plant, built in 1995, is one of
Serbia's oldest power generation capacities.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela)