by Andrea Johnson
Nov 14 (IFR) - San Diego Gas & Electric Co on Monday
trounced the 30 year low coupon record, according to data
compiled by Thomson Reuters/IFR, pricing the first ever 30-year
corporate bond with a coupon below 4%.
The company, a unit of San Diego-based Sempra Energy
(SRE.N), priced a USD250m SEC registered 30 year due 11/15/41
with a 3.95 percent coupon at 99.86 to yield 3.958 percent, or
90 basis points over the 30-year Treasury.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP, Loop Capital and Morgan
Stanley were joint leads on the deal, which was rated Aa3/A+/AA
with a stable outlook from all 3 rating agencies.
The 3.95% coupon is more than 40 basis points inside the
most recent record holder, which was The Walt Disney Company's
(DIS.N) 4.375s of 8/16/41.
Disney grabbed the top spot on Aug 17 in a transaction that
priced at 88 basis points over Treasuries, at a time when the
30 year was yielding 3.555%.
San Diego Gas & Electric was able to take advantage of the
downward pressure on the 30 year yield since then.
The 30-year yield stood at 3.058% when the deal priced.
The deal priced with about a 10 basis point new issue
concession, with the outstanding SRE 4.5s of 8/15/40 quoted at
80 basis points over Treasuries.
Book size was heard as USD1.5 billion.
(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson in
Florida)