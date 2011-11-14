by Andrea Johnson

Nov 14 (IFR) - San Diego Gas & Electric Co on Monday trounced the 30 year low coupon record, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters/IFR, pricing the first ever 30-year corporate bond with a coupon below 4%.

The company, a unit of San Diego-based Sempra Energy (SRE.N), priced a USD250m SEC registered 30 year due 11/15/41 with a 3.95 percent coupon at 99.86 to yield 3.958 percent, or 90 basis points over the 30-year Treasury.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP, Loop Capital and Morgan Stanley were joint leads on the deal, which was rated Aa3/A+/AA with a stable outlook from all 3 rating agencies.

The 3.95% coupon is more than 40 basis points inside the most recent record holder, which was The Walt Disney Company's (DIS.N) 4.375s of 8/16/41.

Disney grabbed the top spot on Aug 17 in a transaction that priced at 88 basis points over Treasuries, at a time when the 30 year was yielding 3.555%.

San Diego Gas & Electric was able to take advantage of the downward pressure on the 30 year yield since then.

The 30-year yield stood at 3.058% when the deal priced.

The deal priced with about a 10 basis point new issue concession, with the outstanding SRE 4.5s of 8/15/40 quoted at 80 basis points over Treasuries.

Book size was heard as USD1.5 billion.

(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson in Florida)