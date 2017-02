MUMBAI Aug 25 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance plans to raise $1 billion thorugh an infrastructure equity fund that would invest in areas such as roads, power and ports, a top official told reporters on Thursday.

The firm plans to start overseas roadshows from September, and expects to raise $500 million in the next six months, its Chairman and Managing Director Hemant Kanoria said on the sidelines of a FICCI industry conference. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)