MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's SREI Infrastructure
Finance shares fell as much as 14 percent on Wednesday
and the company said it had hired KPMG to look into allegations
of financial irregularities concerning tower company Viom
Networks.
"We initiated it (the probe) ourselves," Sunil Kanoria, vice
chairman of SREI Infrastructure and a director with Viom
Networks told Reuters.
"It is a board-run company, a professionally run company.
When we got (the letter) we decided to investigate, because we
believe in corporate governance," Kanoria said.
Viom is a joint venture between telecom carrier Tata
Teleservices and SREI Group firm Quippo.
SREI Infrastructure shares fell as much as 14 percent on
Wednesday but pared losses to trade 2.7 percent lower by 0850
GMT.
Viom's board received a letter from a former company
secretary stating there is a "misappropriation" in the company,
Kanoria said.
Tata group holds about 53 percent and Hemant Kanoria,
director of Viom and chairman and managing Director of SREI,
together with Infrastructure Development Finance, Oman
Investment Fund and Government of Singapore Investment
Corporation, hold a little over 46 percent.
Media reports in India said as much as 3 billion rupees ($63
million) may have been diverted.
($1 = 47.595 Indian rupees)
