UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to specify extent of damage)
Feb 9 Feb 9 SRF Ltd : * disruption of operations due to flooding and rain at Manali industrial area, Manali, Tamil Nadu plant * Expected quantum of damage worth about INR 800 million * Estimated financial loss till January end is INR 180 to INR 200 million * Source text: (bit.ly/1PyNONR) * Further company coverage (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.