COLOMBO, April 26 Sri Lanka's prime minister on Tuesday said that he ordered the national carrier to cancel four Airbus aircraft it has already ordered.

"We have ordered the SriLankan Airlines not to go ahead with the deal of the four Airbuses which have not started manufacture," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told reporters.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; writing by Ranga Sirilal)