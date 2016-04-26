* SriLankan to cancel four of eight A350s -PM

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, April 26 Sri Lanka's prime minister on Tuesday said he has instructed the debt-ridden national airline to cancel four of eight A350 aircraft orders with Airbus Group SE, and seek revival via a new international partner.

The request to the state-run carrier comes as the cash-strapped government faces a balance of payments crisis. About $2 billion of foreign money has flowed out of government bonds since January last year, while the administration is struggling with a legacy of borrowing for infrastructure projects.

Sri Lanka has been negotiating a $1.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has urged the government to reduce its fiscal deficit, increase revenue and improve foreign exchange reserves.

Steps take by the government so far include stopping excess borrowing and increasing value-added tax. It has also asked to swap some of the $8 billion it owes to China for equity.

"We have ordered SriLankan Airlines not to go ahead with the deal for the four Airbuses for which manufacturing has not begun," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a press briefing at his official residence.

He said the government is determining whether there will be any cost of cancellation, and that SriLankan will continue to buy the other four aircraft which Airbus has started building.

The state-run SriLankan Airlines was a profitable 10-year joint venture with Dubai-based partner Emirates Airline until the pair split in 2008. Mismanagement in the years since has left it with a debt of around $3.25 billion, the prime minister said.

"If it continues as it is, SriLankan will collapse which will have an adverse impact on the economy and tourism," he said. "We cannot allow that to happen. We have decided to seek a new partner."

The airline has bought seven Airbus A330-300s since 2012 to replace its aging fleet, before ordering the eight A350s.

It posted a group net loss of 16.33 billion rupees ($112.57 million) for the financial year through March 31, narrowing from the 31.37 billion rupees loss of a year earlier due to lower oil prices.

The carrier last posted a profit in 2009, a year after Emirates sold its stake in the venture.

($1 = 145.0600 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Christopher Cushing)