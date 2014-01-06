LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka has set final guidance of 6%-6.125% on its upcoming issue of a 5-year US dollar-denominated international bond, according to market sources.

The issue, which will have benchmark size, is expected to price in range later on Monday.

Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered and UBS are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue.

Sri Lanka is rated B1/B+/BB-. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)