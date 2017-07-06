COLOMBO, July 6 Sri Lanka's central bank on
Thursday suspended the business operations of a company at the
centre of an investigation into possible irregularities at a
government bond sale in 2015.
Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, a subsidiary of a company owned by
the son-in-law of Sri Lanka's then-central bank chief Arjuna
Mahendran, bought more than half of the controversial bond issue
on Feb. 27, 2015, prompting charges of a conflict of interest.
President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a commission to
investigate suspected irregularities after opposition lawmakers
charged that the sale had cost the state more than $1 billion in
rising borrowing costs over the past two years.
The central bank has rejected the opposition claims.
Mahendran and his son-in-law, Arjun Aloysius, have denied
any wrongdoing, as have officials at Perpetual Treasuries.
In a statement announcing its action against Perpetual
Treasuries, the central bank said: "The central bank will take
necessary measures to ensure that this regulatory action does
not have a disruptive impact on the market."
"Action will also be taken to facilitate the handling of the
interests of the customers and counterparties of PTL in an
orderly manner," it said.
However, some analysts said the central bank move could
trigger a market reaction.
"Finally the central bank has taken some action. But this is
an abrupt action as the probe is not concluded yet. For some
market participants, it will be negative as there could be some
disruption in the market," a Colombo-based economist told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The auction of 30-year bonds at the centre of the
controversy was originally planned at a modest 1 billion rupees
($7 million) but was then scaled up by 10 times to meet
government borrowing needs.
Sirisena appointed career central banker Indrajith
Coomaraswamy to replace Mahendran last July.
