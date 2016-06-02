COLOMBO, June 2 Sri Lanka's Monetary Board on
Thursday recommended the central bank provide more information
about bond auctions after repeated allegations that it had been
raising funds via local bonds at higher than market rates.
The Monetary Board statement came amid heavy criticism of
the central bank for allegedly borrowing larger volumes than it
had announced before its weekly primary auctions.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran has repeatedly
rejected the allegations and a panel of legal experts appointed
by the government cleared him of similar allegations last year.
The bank's critics have accused it of accepting government
securities at higher yields than market rates, favouring one
primary dealer and using Sri Lanka's largest pension fund to buy
bonds at higher rates.
The board statement said two monetary tightening measures
early this year had resulted in an increase in yields for
government securities.
The board recommended that the bank's public finance team
should hold pre-bid meetings with all primary dealers to share
information on market developments and set a clearly defined
auction calendar.
It also recommended the team should examine international
best practices on how volumes are advertised and accepted at
public auctions and propose to the board how the central bank
could adopt such practices.
The board also recommended the island's largest pension fund
should actively participate at primary auctions.
Since Mahendran was appointed as bank governor by Prime
Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, he has changed the way t-bonds
are sold in the market, switching to sell all bonds via public
auction instead of selling a large number of bonds through
direct placement, as the previous government did.
Analysts say a more open bidding process could boost
investor confidence and lower the government's borrowing costs
in long term.
