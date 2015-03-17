COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka has launched a probe into allegations of corruption in government bond sales held by the central bank since 2012, the prime minister said on Tuesday, after opposition parties called for an independent investigation into a February bond auction.

The central bank raised more than 10 billion rupees from a 30-year treasury bond with a yield of 11.73 percent on Feb. 27 auction after initially offering just 1 billion rupees.

Many primary dealers told Reuters there were concerns over possible insider dealing at the auction as one particular dealing house had been favoured and the yield had spiked from an indicative price of 9.5 percent.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament a probe was underway into the bond sale and that Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran had voluntarily taken leave of absence from Monday pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mahendran denied any wrongdoing in Tuesday's edition of the Mawbima newspaper.

Wickremesinghe said the central bank had raised funds through private placement under Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and that "parcels of government bonds were handed out to selected individuals on a favoured basis".

"As a result of such anti-competitive practices, the primary dealers lost sight of their principal role in making for a transparent, liquid, and competitive bond market," Wickremesinghe said.

"The ongoing probe won't be limited only to this bond auction. It will include all transactions since 2012, including public auctions and private placements."

INTEREST RATES

The prime minister said primary dealers had customarily asked the central bank under the former government to dictate at what interest rate they should bid at the bond auction, a practice he added was "unheard of in transparent auctions anywhere in the world".

Former officials from the previous Rajapaksa government denied the charges regarding private placements.

"Yes, there were private placements. But then you need to ask how the central bank kept interest rates low under the former government," a former official who worked closely with Rajapaksa and knew about the bond deals told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Yields on short-term government securities had fallen to below 6 percent at the start of this year, just before the presidential election on Jan. 8, from more than 21 percent in 2008.

Since then they have risen by between 136 basis points and 147 basis points, and the central bank has raised money only through tenders and has stopped all private placements.

A central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said primary dealers had been offered an indicative price under the previous government "to keep the interest rate artificially low".

Sri Lanka's new government is short of cash and has been borrowing heavily through the sale of government securities, accepting more than what it offers at auctions.

The probe into last month's auction coincides with a non-deal road show by the central bank that aims to raise up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bond. (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gareth Jones)