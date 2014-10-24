* President set to seek re-election in January

* Budget foresees 2015 growth of over 8 pct, deficit at 4.6 pct

* Salary increase planned for state, private sector employees

* VAT to be cut to 11 pct from 12 pct

* Tax dodgers to be targeted (Adds details, quotes)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is set to seek an unprecedented third six-year term, announced a 2015 budget on Friday that trims VAT and cuts the deficit while providing a range of handouts, mainly to rural communities.

The 68-year-old leader, who is also finance minister, will seek early re-election in January, his party said on Monday, seeking to pre-empt any decline in support after nearly nine years in power.

Value-added tax (VAT) will be reduced to 11 percent from 12 percent and the $67 billion economy will expand more than 8 percent next year with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, down from 5.0 percent in 2014, Rajapaksa announced.

Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, the architect of the budget, said it was a measure bringing the island nation nearer to an "advanced middle income economy with social security".

"The policies are aimed at further consolidation towards broad-based growth-oriented development towards 2020," Jayasundera told Reuters.

The president announced that employer contributions to employees' provident funds (EPFs), lump-sum funds employees receive when they retire, will be raised to 14 percent of pay from the current 12 percent, which would raise labour costs for the private sector.

Official budget documents showed the government has revised down public investment plans to 5.6 percent of GDP this year from an initial 6.7 percent, helping cut the deficit to 5.0 percent.

The International Monetary Fund has long asked Sri Lanka not to curb public investment to achieve its budget deficit target, but Rajapaksa wants to cut the deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP by 2017.

He said next year the country, which in 2009 ended a 26-year civil war, could have per capita income of $4,000. Per capita income stood at $1,200 in 2005.

HANDOUTS, SALARY HIKE

The president promised farmers free seeds for growing rice next season and a 17.6 percent increase in guaranteed price for their rice. People in rural areas form Rajapaksa's main vote base.

Rajapaksa also said there will be free health check-ups for all citizens and a pension scheme for garment sector employees. There were also concessions such as interest-free car loans for journalists and an rise in allowances for school teachers and railway employees.

He also spelt out a raft of concessionary loans for farmers and state sector employees while announcing a fixed 12 percent deposit rate for senior citizens at state banks.

Rajapaksa, who emerged as a national leader from a rural southern Sri Lankan village, also raised the minimum salaries of government employees by around one-fifth to 15,000 rupees ($114.70) and urged private sector to increase the minimum wage to 10,000 rupees from January 2015.

"This seems to be more of a populist budget. Raising of EPF contributions by employers will have an adverse impact on private sector job creation," Danushka Samarasinghe, COO at Softlogic Securities, told Reuters.

Eran Wickramaratne, an opposition legislator, said it was a an "inward looking, protectionist and giveaway budget".

"It's full of promises of pensions, subsidies and concessions, clearly is aimed at an election," he said.

The president blamed governments before his for not focusing economic policies on rural communities.

TAX EVADERS SOUGHT

Rajapaksa said he aimed to raise 40 billion rupees from tax and EPF evaders. He said some business entities have either delayed or evaded tax and EPF payments in the past.

He proposed introducing a refinancing facility to help liable taxpayers to pay their arrears and EPF payments by borrowing at 6 percent interest from all banks.

Rajapaksa also said properties of taxpayers who do not pay up in line with the new proposal will be taken over by the state.

The budget also includes a liquor tax hike aimed at raising 8 billion rupees, a cigarette tax hike to bring in 6 billion rupees, 5 billion rupees from consolidation of motor vehicle taxes into an excise special provision tax, and 2.5 billion rupees from a land-lease tax.

He also announced that for the country's planned casinos, including one to be set up by Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Ltd, there will be a $100 entrance fee and a 10 percent gaming levy. (1 US dollar = 130.8000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Hugh Lawson)