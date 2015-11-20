(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

COLOMBO Nov 20 Sri Lanka will remove the current 15 percent tax on land leasing for foreign investors and reduce the approval period for foreign direct investment requests to 50 days, the finance minister said on Friday while presenting the 2016 budget.

Ravi Karunanayake also said that the government would establish an export-import (EXIM) bank with an eventual capitalisation of 25 billion rupees ($175.81 million), which would be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. ($1 = 142.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Malini Menon)