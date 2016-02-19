* Cenbank raises rates for the first time in almost 4 yrs
* Rate hikes comes as Sri Lanka in initial IMF loan talks
* Private sector credit growth slows in December
* Analysts see ease in rupee, selling pressure on stocks
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
Feb 19 Sri Lanka's central bank unexpectedly
raised its key policy interest rates by 50 basis points on
Friday from a record low, to prevent demand-driven inflationary
pressure.
Rates were raised for the first time almost in four years
with the bank increasing the standing deposit facility rate
(SDFR) to 6.50 percent and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) to 8 percent. (bit.ly/1mLXNas)
A Reuters poll had predicted rates to be kept steady.
Commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio was left unchanged at
7.50 percent.
The rate hike comes as Sri Lankan is in initial talks with
the IMF about a loan amid concerns over pressures on its balance
of payments, outflows from government bonds, a ballooning fiscal
deficit and heavy downward pressure on the rupee.
The central bank in a statement said its Monetary Board had
observed "certain risks to macroeconomic stability continue", in
spite of the recent policy measures and some upward adjustments
observed in market interest rates.
"The Monetary Board was of the view...continued upward trend
in underlying inflation requires pre-emptive policy measures in
order to contain further build-up of demand driven inflationary
pressures," it said.
CREDIT GROWTH SLOWS
Private sector credit growth by commercial banks grew at
25.1 percent in December, slowing for the first time since
August 2014. It slowed from 27 percent in November.
Currency dealers said the policy move will ease the pressure
on the rupee, which fell 9 percent last year, while stockbrokers
said there will be selling pressure in stocks with investors
shifting to fixed assets. Rupee is under pressure due to strong
imports and foreign selling of government securities.
"This will give a policy direction that the interest rates
are on the way up. So that's the signal to the market. This will
ease the policy uncertainty little bit," said Shiran Fernando,
an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
Higher foreign debt repayments and the central bank's heavy
intervention to prop up a falling rupee have depleted Sri
Lanka's reserves by around a third to $6.3 billion as of Jan.
31, from a peak in October 2014.
($1 = 143.8600 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Additional reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by xxx)