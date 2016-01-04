COLOMBO Jan 4 Sri Lanka's central bank put one
of the country's biggest non-banking dealers in government
securities under the management of a state-run bank on Monday
when the firm failed to take corrective action after misselling
government securities.
Central bank officials said Entrust Securities had
incorrectly promised investors higher yields on government
securities than those offered by the central bank. Entrust
Securities had also not issued official documents to investors,
the central bank said.
The firm missed a deadline to take corrective action,
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran told reporters.
"We did not receive a restructuring proposal from them by
the deadline today. They also violated some of our
instructions," he said.
Deputy Governor P. Samarasiri said the state-run National
Savings Bank will take over management of Entrust Securities
under central bank monitoring.
Entrust Securities confirmed that National Savings Bank was
taking over its management but declined further comment.
"They (Entrust Securities) are dealing with government
securities. If any dealers do something wrong, it will affect
investors' confidence in government borrowing," Samarasiri said.
Mahendran declined to give the exact value of securities
handled by Entrust Securities but said the amount was manageable
without disrupting the market.
Entrust Securities has a market capitalisation of 792
million rupees ($5.52 million) or 0.03 percent of the total
market capitalisation of the bourse.
The central bank's announcement came after the market closed
on Monday and Entrust's shares ended flat at 25 rupees.
($1 = 143.5400 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by
Katharine Houreld)