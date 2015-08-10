COLOMBO Aug 10 Sri Lanka wants to negotiate a "win-win" compromise that would allow a major Chinese-backed real estate project to resume after months of delays, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters on Monday.

Karunanayake said talks on the $1.4 billion 'port city' project on the Colombo waterfront - part of China's strategy to develop a maritime Silk Road from Asia to Europe - could help bring a final understanding but ruled out the possibility that China would end up owning land directly.

"Freehold will certainly be changed into a mutually holding type of a situation, so that there is no person that will control land in another country," he said in an interview, a week before Sri Lanka holds a general election. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Lisa Jucca)