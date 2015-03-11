* China seen unlikely to back down on terms for port project
* New ambassador to Sri Lanka defends investments
* Billions of dollars in loans also under scrutiny
* Test case for Beijing's "soft power" push abroad
By Shihar Aneez and Sanjeev Miglani
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI, March 12 Sri Lanka's
suspension of a project to build a glittering skyline on land
reclaimed from the Indian Ocean has prompted China to defend its
investment, in a test of Beijing's ambitions to fund loans and
major infrastructure ventures abroad.
Recently elected President Maithripala Sirisena has vowed to
look again at deals between China and his predecessor Mahinda
Rajapaksa, saying they were not transparent, while India has
eyed China's involvement in Sri Lanka with increasing alarm.
China's new ambassador to Colombo, Yi Xianliang, said the
port city project off Colombo that President Xi Jinping
inaugurated last year would create 83,000 jobs.
"Such a port city ... will be of great significance for Sri
Lanka's economic development, attracting foreign investment and
promoting local tourism," he told a small group of reporters
earlier this week.
His comments came days after Sri Lanka halted the $1.4
billion port project, citing lack of government approvals and
raising the risk of a diplomatic row with its biggest investor.
Yi also spoke in the week Colombo welcomes Narendra Modi,
the first Indian prime minister to visit in 28 years as part of
a drive to rebuild ties with smaller neighbours and counter
China's rising influence in the Indian Ocean.
Two Chinese officials, who were not authorised to speak to
the press, said companies were unlikely to back down
significantly if Sri Lanka demanded fresh terms.
"If the Chinese firm changes the commercial agreement here
because of government pressure, it will have to allow reviews of
all its projects in other countries as well," said one Chinese
official familiar with the port city dispute.
LOANS UNDER SCRUTINY
China has invested millions of dollars in Sri Lankan
infrastructure since the end of a 26-year civil war in 2009,
when Colombo was largely shunned by Western investors because of
its human rights record.
As well as the port, Sirisena's administration wants to
renegotiate terms of an estimated $5 billion in Chinese loans, a
move that could embolden other countries where China's
state-backed firms have invested heavily.
One of them related to the construction of Hambantota port
in the south in which a $306 million loan was secured from
China's Ex-Im Bank at a fixed interest rate of 6.3 percent.
Yi said loan terms for Sri Lanka were reasonable and in line
with those China extended to other countries, adding that
financing was made available against the backdrop of the 2008
financial crisis.
"At the request of the Sri Lankan government, China overcame
the difficulties and increased financial support following the
principle of mutual benefit."
GOLF COURSE, HOTELS, MARINAS
Under the port plan, 108 hectares of land next to the main
commercial port of Colombo would be taken over by China
Communications Construction Co Ltd, including 20
hectares on an outright basis and the rest on a 99-year lease.
The development would include shopping malls, water sports,
golf, hotels, apartments and marinas.
Construction began last year with scores of trucks dumping
rocks each day into the ocean to create the landfill near the
popular Galle Face Green.
Work has stopped since Friday, with the government asking
the Chinese firm to show approval documents including
environmental clearance.
The company issued a statement saying it would provide the
government with requested paperwork, and said separately it was
losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a day due to the
suspension.
China hoped Sri Lanka would take a positive decision before
the planned visit of Sirisena to Beijing later this month, one
of the unnamed Chinese officials said.
"The decision is not only affecting the project. This also
signals the attitude of the new government towards foreign
direct investors," said the official.
India, racing to catch up with China in infrastructure
development on the Indian Ocean island, is worried about the
security threat posed by Chinese ownership of land, aggravated
by the docking of Chinese submarines in Colombo last year.
Sukh Deo Muni, former Indian ambassador to Laos and an
expert on India's neighbourhood policy, said he did not expect
Sri Lanka to renege completely on Chinese deals.
"It may ... be recast taking out the 20 hectare freehold
space to be given to the Chinese, and may be the loan terms
could be eased," he said.
New Delhi hopes a review of China's involvement in Sri
Lanka, which lies near vital shipping lanes, will help it
retrieve lost ground in a country where it traditionally holds
sway.
Modi will spend two days there, travelling to the
Tamil-dominated north and the centre of the separatist war.
At the top of Modi's agenda is a deal to construct a
500-megawatt thermal power plant near Trincomalee, a strategic
port in eastern Sri Lanka that was cleared in 2012 but is stuck
for lack of environmental approval.
