COLOMBO, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sri Lanka's
new mangrove protection scheme, the world's first country-wide
initiative, is relying on women like Michel Priyadarshani, head
of a fisherwomen's group in eastern Ambantotam village.
Priyadarshani and her colleagues did not understand the
importance of mangroves for the ecosystem, including the fish
population, until they benefited from a programme offering
microcredit in return for looking after the coastal forests.
"Now we know - and from us, our husbands and our community
also have become aware," Priyadarshani said.
Since 1997, Sudeesa, a national organisation that works to
protect coastal ecosystems, has given women living near mangrove
forests financial assistance - mainly loans of $50 to $2,000
each - incentivising them to care for the delicate trees.
Now the programme is about to go island-wide. Sudeesa,
together with the Sri Lankan government and U.S.-based
environmental conservation group Seacology, recently launched a
five-year, $3.4 million mangrove preservation initiative.
Sri Lanka is the first nation to promise to protect all its
mangroves, experts said.
Mangrove trees grow in saltwater, forming a vital part of
the natural cycle in coastal lagoons. Fish and other marine
creatures like prawns use the deep roots as breeding areas.
The forests protect coastal communities from abrupt tidal
shifts and storms, while slowing shore erosion.
"People who live near mangroves tell us the trees act as a
buffer against the wind and heavy rains, breaking their
intensity just before they make landfall," said Douglas Thisera,
director for coastal conservation at Sudeesa, formerly known as
the Small Fishers Federation of Lanka.
Mangrove swamps also store carbon, sequestering it in the
top few metres of underwater soil and keeping it there longer
than other trees.
MICRO-LOANS
K D Wijitha, who runs a group bringing together women from
23 villages in the northwestern Kalapitiya area, said they had
learned to look after the mangrove forests.
"We make sure that they are safe," she said.
Thanks to the Sudeesa programme, Kristina Jospin from
Samadigama village in northwestern Puttalam District received
training and financial aid to operate a small bakery, which
allows her to support her sick husband and four children.
Sudeesa credit officer Suvinetha de Silva said the programme
usually targets the poorest women, who are unable to seek credit
from banks.
The new national scheme aims to set up 1,500 community
groups around Sri Lanka's 48 lagoons, which will offer
alternative job training and micro-loans to 15,000 people. The
groups will be responsible for the upkeep of designated mangrove
forests.
Pilot projects showed a high success rate, said Duane
Silverstein, executive director of Seacology. Almost 2,000 loans
were made to women, with a repayment rate of over 96 percent.
"With very small loans of around $100, several of the women
were so successful that they already employed additional women,"
he said.
Half of loan recipients under the new programme will be
widows, while the rest will be male and female school dropouts.
Seacology and Sudeesa officials said each community group
will be responsible for around 21 acres (8.5 hectares) of
mangrove forest. The government has agreed to provide rangers to
patrol the forests.
The programme also plans to replant 9,600 acres (3,885
hectares) of mangroves.
The new government of President Maithripala Sirisena has
brought the island's 21,782 acres (8,815 hectares) of mangroves
under the Forest Ordinance Act, making it illegal for anyone to
exploit them for commercial purposes.
"It is an extremely vital decision because now all mangroves
around the island can be protected with the active participation
of the Forestry Department," said Sudeesa chairman Anuradha
Wickramasinghe.
PRAWN DAMAGE
Some three decades ago, Sri Lanka had at least 40,000
hectares (98,842 acres) of mangroves, Thisera said. But the bulk
has been destroyed due to commercial exploitation and firewood
use.
"The biggest threats to mangroves in Sri Lanka include prawn
farms, which have been greatly curtailed in recent years,
collateral damage from the civil war, and impoverished people
cutting down mangroves to use or sell as charcoal," Seacology's
Silverstein said.
The worst damage occurred in the northwest of the island
nation, where commercial prawn farms took off in the 1990s. But
most of these farms have been abandoned in the last few years
due to the spread of disease.
The new mangrove protection scheme plans to introduce other
trees that can provide an alternative fuel source, such as
coconut husks.
Silverstein said the government's enthusiasm for protecting
the mangrove forests could push other countries in the region to
follow suit.
Defense Secretary B.M.U.D. Basnayake told Silverstein the
national armed forces could help with replanting efforts.
Sudeesa's Wickramasinghe said the programme's success would
depend on how far local communities buy into it.
"We have to make them understand the mangroves are a boost
to their lives and their incomes," he added.
(Reporting by Amantha Perera; editing by Megan Rowling )